Gujarat Public Service Commission Postpones Police Inspector PST

GPSC postpones Police Inspector physical standard test.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed the physical standard test (PST) which was scheduled between April 22 to April 26 for the selection of Police Inspectors. The new exam dates will be announced later, the Commission has said.

In a tweet, GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has said that, "the commission has postponed physical test scheduled btw 22-26 April for the recruitment of Police Inspectors. Next dates would be announced with 7 days notice period before mains."