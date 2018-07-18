Gujarat Civil Service Exam 2018 Notification Released

GPSC Civil Service Exam 2018: Know How To Apply

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released official notification for GujaratCivil Service Class- I & II exam 2018. The Commission has also notified details of Gujarat Administrative Service Class-I and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-II exam. A total of 75 Class I posts and 219 class II posts will be filled by the Commission. Graduates, not more than 35 years of age, are eligible to appear for the exam. Applicants should have adequate knowledge of Gujarat or Hindi or both. Candidates can apply at the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

'A candidate who has appeared or intend to appear or awaiting result of final semester/year of the required qualification, can apply, but the candidate has to qualify and submit the required qualification as advertised before the last date of submitting application for mains examination. Also, the candidate must have completed 20 years of age on the last date of online application,' reads the Commission's notification, further, on eligibility criteria.

The preliminary exam will be held in October 2018 and results will be released in December. The prelims exam will be objective in nature and will comprise of two general studies papers 200 marks each. The prelims exam will carry a total of 400 marks.

The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

