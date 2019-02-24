Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda Inaugurates CIPET Centre In Tripura

He said youth passing out of institute would get jobs in any part of the country.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has inaugurated a centre of the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Tripura. The Union Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister speaking at the inauguration function of CIPET Centre for Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS) at Bodhjungnagar on Saturday said youth need more skills so that they could earn their livelihood properly.

He said youth passing out of institute would get jobs in any part of the country.

The CIPET in Tripura would produce 1500 skilled workers per annum. Speaking at the same function, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura was encouraging entrepreneurship to eradicate the unemployment problem in the state.