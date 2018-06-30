Job Opportunities At MECL, Nagpur; 245 Posts

Government Jobs; MECL Recruitment 2018; 245 Posts

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), Nagpur has invited applications for recruitment to 245 posts. Registration for the recruitment will begin on July 16, 2018. Candidates must apply online through the website www.mecl.co.in only. Graduates, matriculates and those with higher educational qualification are eligible to apply. Applicants should note that post qualification experience is mandatory for being eligible for the recruitment.

Vacancy Details

Assistant (Materials): 18 posts

Technician (Sampling): 8 posts

Assistant (Accounts): 15 posts

Library Assistant: 2 posts

Electrician: 2 posts

Mechanic: 9 posts

Junior Driver: 30 posts

Assistant (Hindi): 1 post

Technician (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts

Assistant (HR): 29 posts

Operator (Computer): 7 posts

Machinist: 12 posts

Technician (Drilling): 41 posts

Stenographer (English): 10 posts

Accountant: 3 posts

Hindi Translator: 1 post

Technical Assistant (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts

Foreman (Drilling): 30 posts

Procurement & Contract Officer: 1 post

Accounts Officer: 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contact): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Finance): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Legal): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Drilling): 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Geology): 1 post

Manager (HR): 1 post

Manager (Drilling): 2 posts

Deputy General Manager (Finance): 1 post

