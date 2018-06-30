Job Opportunities At MECL, Nagpur; 245 Posts

Registration for the recruitment will begin on July 16, 2018. Candidates must apply online through the website www.mecl.co.in only.

Jobs | | Updated: June 30, 2018 14:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Job Opportunities At MECL, Nagpur; 245 Posts

Government Jobs; MECL Recruitment 2018; 245 Posts

New Delhi: 

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), Nagpur has invited applications for recruitment to 245 posts. Registration for the recruitment will begin on July 16, 2018. Candidates must apply online through the website www.mecl.co.in only. Graduates, matriculates and those with higher educational qualification are eligible to apply. Applicants should note that post qualification experience is mandatory for being eligible for the recruitment.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant (Materials): 18 posts
  • Technician (Sampling): 8 posts
  • Assistant (Accounts): 15 posts
  • Library Assistant: 2 posts
  • Electrician: 2 posts
  • Mechanic: 9 posts
  • Junior Driver: 30 posts
  • Assistant (Hindi): 1 post
  • Technician (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts
  • Assistant (HR): 29 posts
  • Operator (Computer): 7 posts
  • Machinist: 12 posts
  • Technician (Drilling): 41 posts
  • Stenographer (English): 10 posts
  • Accountant: 3 posts
  • Hindi Translator: 1 post
  • Technical Assistant (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts
  • Foreman (Drilling): 30 posts
  • Procurement & Contract Officer: 1 post
  • Accounts Officer: 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contact): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Finance): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Legal): 1 post
  • Assistant Manager (Drilling): 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Geology): 1 post
  • Manager (HR): 1 post
  • Manager (Drilling): 2 posts
  • Deputy General Manager (Finance): 1 post

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MECLrecruitment 2018government jobs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................