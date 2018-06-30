Job Opportunities At MECL, Nagpur; 245 Posts

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), Nagpur has invited applications for recruitment to 245 posts. Registration for the recruitment will begin on July 16, 2018. Candidates must apply online through the website www.mecl.co.in only. Graduates, matriculates and those with higher educational qualification are eligible to apply. Applicants should note that post qualification experience is mandatory for being eligible for the recruitment.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant (Materials): 18 posts
- Technician (Sampling): 8 posts
- Assistant (Accounts): 15 posts
- Library Assistant: 2 posts
- Electrician: 2 posts
- Mechanic: 9 posts
- Junior Driver: 30 posts
- Assistant (Hindi): 1 post
- Technician (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts
- Assistant (HR): 29 posts
- Operator (Computer): 7 posts
- Machinist: 12 posts
- Technician (Drilling): 41 posts
- Stenographer (English): 10 posts
- Accountant: 3 posts
- Hindi Translator: 1 post
- Technical Assistant (Survey and Draftsman): 6 posts
- Foreman (Drilling): 30 posts
- Procurement & Contract Officer: 1 post
- Accounts Officer: 3 posts
- Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contact): 1 post
- Assistant Manager (Finance): 1 post
- Assistant Manager (Legal): 1 post
- Assistant Manager (Drilling): 3 posts
- Assistant Manager (Geology): 1 post
- Manager (HR): 1 post
- Manager (Drilling): 2 posts
- Deputy General Manager (Finance): 1 post
