1 Share EMAIL PRINT Government Jobs: Job Opportunities At National Mineral Development Corporation, Hyderabad New Delhi: National Mineral Development Corporation, Hyderabad has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Maintenance Assistant, Assistant Physiotherapist, Assistant Lab Technician, Assistant Pharmacist, Assistant Dietician and HEM. Interested candidates can submit their application online till 27 January 2018. There's an alternate offline mode of sending application as well, in which candidates should send duly filled application in the prescribed format as specified in Annexure-I of notification on or before 27th Jan. 2018 to the following address: "Post Box No.1352, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028".



Candidates with ITI (Welding / Fitting /Motor Mechanic/Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician/ Electrical), Bachelors Degree in Physiotherapy, Graduation in Science (with Certificate of Medical Laboratory Technician / Xth Board exam pass and Certificate/Diploma in Medical Lab Technician), Diploma in Pharmacy, B.Sc/Bachelor of Home Science (B.H.Sc.) with Diploma in Dietetics or B.Sc Degree in Nutrition/Dietetics or B.Sc in Food and Nutrition and Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Post qualification experience is also required for few posts. Candidates can find the details on the official website nmdc.co.in.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, trade test/ job proficiency test. Trade Test/Job Proficiency Test will be qualifying in nature. 'Question paper booklet for Written Test will be in Hindi & English which consists of objective type multiple choice questions. For answering the questions Optical Mark Reader/Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet will be provided or any other mode as decided by NMDC Ltd.'



