Job Opportunities Under Ministry Of Defence; Graduates, 12th, 10th Pass Candidates Eligible

Lower Division Clerk: Candidates must be class 12 pass and must have typing proficiency (details given in the official website)

Fireman: Candidates must be class 10 pass and should also fulfill the physical measurement criteria set by the recruiting body.

Material Assistant: Candidates must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from any recognised institutions

Tradesman Mate: Candidates must be matriculate and the first stage of selection will include physical endurance test.

Multi Tasking Staff (Safaiwala): Candidates must have qualified class 10.

Indian Army has released job notification for material assistant, lower division clerk, fireman, tradesman mate and multi tasking staff posts. A total of 291 vacancies are open for recruitment at 27 Field Ammunition Depot, c/o APO. Details of the recruitment can be found at indianarmy.nic.in and ncs.gov.in. Applicants should note that 'The vacancies of PH and Ex-servicemen will be filled up first and adjusted against respective categories.' Age limit for all posts is 18-25 years; however it is 18-27 years for material assistant post.Candidates shall have to undergo written test as a part of the selection process.'To reduce the number of candidates for written examination for one category of post, screening of applications will be carried out based on the percentage of marks obtained in the examination mandated as essential qualification required. Minimum ratio of 01:50 per post for each category to be maintained for such cut offs. A bench mark percentage will be fixed depending on the number of applicants. No screening of application is required in case of physical test wherever required. The candidates who fail to qualify in the physical test (wherever applicable) shall not be permitted to undergo written test. Skill test wherever applicable, will be conducted after written test and will be qualifying in nature. No weightage will be given for additional/ higher qualification.'