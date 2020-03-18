Here Are Railways Concessions For Government Jobs Aspirants

50% concession in basic fare of Sleeper/Second class is granted to unemployed youth of age upto 35 years

Full concession is granted in the basic fare of second class and 50% concession in the basic fare of sleeper class to unemployed youth of age upto 35 years to attend interview for a job in Central or State government offices, according to the Railways minister. Besides, 50% concession in the basic fare of Sleeper or Second class is also granted to unemployed youth of age upto 35 years to attend interview for a job in other Public Sector Organization viz. a Statutory Body, a Municipal Corporation, a Government undertaking or a University or Public Sector Banks, he added.

The Railways minister Piyush Goyal was responding to questions asked by Member of Parliament Rajveer Diler in the Lok Sabha today regarding free travel facilities provided to unemployed youth in the country while appearing in various competitive examinations, interviews, etc..

"Other charges like reservation fee, Superfast surcharge etc. wherever applicable are levied separately. Moreover, Free journey facility is extended to SC/ST candidates appearing in exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)/Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs)," the minister said.

The recruitment to various Central government jobs is conducted by Union Public Service Commission or UPSC, Staff Selection Commission or SSC and various agencies affiliated with the Railways.

The RRBs and RRCs of Railways are currently engaged in the recruitment process of RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and various posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

