Government Institute Invites Applications For 20 Scientist Positions With Rs 1.5 Lakh Salary

CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for the post at csir4pi.res.in.

The CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI) in Bengaluru has announced openings for 20 scientist positions. The application process began on December 23, with a deadline set for January 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill 20 vacancies, and eligible individuals can apply for the post by visiting the official website, csir4pi.res.in.

Application fee:

A fee of Rs 500 is required for each application, with exceptions for SC/ST/PwBD category applicants who are exempt from payment. Additionally, women applicants, CSIR employees, and candidates from abroad are also exempt from the application fee.

Vacancy details:

20 posts (General category - 08 posts, EWS- 02 posts, SC-03 posts, ST-02 posts, OBC-05 posts, 01 post reserved for PwBD)

CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute Recruitment 2023 - steps to apply:

Go to the official website, csir4pi.res.in.

Navigate to the "Career" section on the main page.

Complete the registration and proceed to fill out the application.

Submit the application form as instructed.

Make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Keep a physical copy of the application for your records.

Salary details:

Basic pay: Rs 67,700

Total emoluments: Rs 1,50,000

Age limit:

Applicants' maximum age limit is 32 years.

The maximum age limit can be extended by up to 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC individuals, as per current government directives. This relaxation is applicable only when the position is specifically reserved for these categories, and the candidate provides the necessary caste/category certificate in the prescribed format required for services under the Government of India.



Additionally, the upper age limit can be relaxed by up to five years for regular employees working in CSIR laboratories/institutes, government departments, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings.



For additional information, candidates can check the official notification here.