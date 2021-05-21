Goa Police Recruitment: Constable Vacancies Increased, Registration Deadline Extended

Goa Police re-opens Constable recruitment drive.

Goa Police has re-advertised the constable recruitment drive after increasing the number of vacancies. In a recent notification, it has said, "due to increase in number of vacant posts of Police Constable the Goa Police Department is re-advertising the vacant posts of Police Constable. As such, applications in prescribed forms are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 913 vacant posts of Police Constable in Goa Police Department."

Also, applications have been invited to fill 15 positions of Sub-Inspector (Master) and Sub-Inspector (Engine Driver) for which only male candidates are eligible.

Job Details

Prior to this, the Goa Police had notified a total of 857 vacancies in Constable post out of which 96 were reserved for home guard volunteers which were to be filled by absorption.

As per the latest update from the Office of the Director-General of Police, Goa, a total of 101 vacancies have been reserved for home guard volunteers.

The registration deadline is May 26.

Out of the total number of vacancies 767 Constable posts are for males and 146 for females.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is Class 10 pass. The applicants should be between 18-28 years of age as on April 30. Relaxation in age limit will be permissible as per government rules, the job notification reads.

"The candidates who have already submitted the applications in the prescribed form for the post of Police Constable pursuant to the Advertisement No.01 Year 20Zl appeared in the local dailies on 28.03 .2021, shall need not apply again," the Goa Police has notified.