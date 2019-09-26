GATE 2020 Application Date Without Late Fee Extended Again

GATE 2020 application date without late fee has been extended again

GATE 2020 application date has been extended yet again. Earlier, IIT Delhi which is the convening authority for GATE exam this year had extended the last date to apply for GATE without late fee. The last date for GATE application was extended from September 24 to September 26 as the website went unresponsive for the large part of the day on September 24. The last date has been extended yet again for the same reason.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility for GATE 2020 can apply for the exam till September 28, 2019.

A notice on the official GATE 2020 websites says, "Because of heavy traffic load in the GATE application portal, the last date of application with normal fees has been extended up to 28th September."

The last date to apply for GATE 2020 with late fee, for those who miss the September 28 deadline, is October 1, 2019.

Candidates who fail to meet the deadline for application can apply for the exam till October 1, 2019 with an increased application fee. The GATE 2020 application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates will increase from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1250 and for all other candidates, the application fee will increase from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000.

For Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu exam centres, the GATE 2020 application fee will increase from US$ 50 to US$ 70 and for Dubai and Singapore centres, the application fee will increase from US$ 100 to US$ 120.

In case a candidate makes multiple payments, only the successful payment will be considered for GATE 2020 application and for unsuccessful payments, the amount will be refunded in the same account automatically.

GATE 2020 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. It will be a 3 hour examination conducted in computer-based mode. There will be 65 questions carrying maximum 100 marks.

