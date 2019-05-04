Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Releases Exam Schedule For 4103 Posts

In March, FCI had notified to fill up 4103 vacancies.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase exam for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. The exam will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3. The exam will be held in four shifts every day and the duration of the exam is 1 hour. FCI will release admit cards 15 days prior to the exam date. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of FCI. Candidates who find difficulty in downloading their admit card should register their grievance online at least a week before the exam date.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam-- phase 1 and phase 2-- and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified.

The first phase exam will assess English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude of the candidate. The paper will carry a total of 100 questions and 100 marks in total. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. The question paper will be bilingual; except the English language section.

