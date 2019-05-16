FCI Admit Card Released; Direct Download Links Here

FCI admit card 2019: Junior engineer, assistant, typist, stenographers hall ticket out @ fci.gov.in

FCI admit card 2019: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released FCI admit card for the phase 1 recruitment exam for the vacancies announced for more than 4,000 posts. The FCI admit card is available on the official website of the Corporation, fci.gov.in. The FCI admit card has been provided on zone basis and the candidates who have registered for the recruitment may download their FCI admit cards after visiting the respective zones. The first phase exam for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3.

FCI admit card 2019: Direct links here

The candidates who have registered for the FCI recruitment 2019 may download their FCI admit cards for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts from these links:

FCI admit card 2019: North Zone

FCI admit card 2019: East Zone

FCI admit card 2019: West Zone

FCI admit card 2019: South Zone

FCI admit card 2019: North-East Zone

The exam will be held in four shifts every day and the duration of the exam is 1 hour. FCI will release admit cards 15 days prior to the exam date. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of FCI. Candidates who find difficulty in downloading their admit card should register their grievance online at least a week before the exam date.

In March, FCI had notified to fill up 4,103 vacancies.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam-- phase 1 and phase 2-- and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified.

The first phase exam will assess English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude of the candidate. The paper will carry a total of 100 questions and 100 marks in total. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. The question paper will be bilingual; except the English language section.

