Fact Check: Railway Recruitment Notice For Sub-Inspector, Constable Vacancies Debunked

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The notification viral across social media platforms has been declared as fake.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not issued any notification regarding recruitment for positions of sub-inspector (SI) and constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Press Information Bureau has informed. The notification viral across social media platforms has been declared as fake.

"A fake notice issued in the name of the Railway Ministry regarding the recruitment of sub-inspectors & constables in the Railway Protection Force is circulating on social media. No such notice has been issued by the Railway Ministry," a post from the Fact Check Unit of PIB on X stated.

A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



▶️ No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia



▶️ Never share your personal/ financial information pic.twitter.com/0jBKOZGYCs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 26, 2024

The erroneous notice purported that the RRBs would be hiring for 4,660 vacancies within the RPF, consisting of 452 sub-inspectors and 4,208 constables. It also mentioned an application window set from April 15 to May 14.