ECIL, Hyderabad Invites Application For Graduate Engineer Trainee Post

The last date for submission of applications, online at the website of ECIL, is January 4.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad has invited application for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees. ECIL is a unit of Department of Atomic Energy. A total of 64 vacancies have been announced in Electronics & Communication, Mechanical and Computer Science engineering. Candidates with first class engineering degree with minimum 65% marks in aggregate (second class with 55% for SC/ STs) from AICTE approved colleges / recognized Indian universities in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply for the post.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of applications, online at the website of ECIL, is January 4.

ECIL would select candidates on the basis of GATE scores and interview. The scores of GATE 2018 and GATE 2019 will be considered for the recruitment. ECIL would shortlist candidates for the interview on the basis of the GATE score. The number of candidates to be shortlisted for the interview would be in the ratio 1:5.

"The candidates will be allowed to take part in the Personal Interview process only after successful completion of the Document Verification process. The date, time and venue of interview will be intimated by mail / SMS. The same will be hosted on our website," reads the job notice released by ECIL.

Click here for more Jobs News