Job Opportunities At ECIL For Graduate Engineers

ECIL recruitment 2019 for 200 Junior Technical Officer: Apply on or before October 11.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has announced contractual recruitment for engineering graduates. ECIL proposes to hire 200 Junior Technical Officers, on contract, for a period of four months at a salary of Rs 20,072 per month. "During deployment to the sites, selected candidates will also be eligible for TA/DA and other benefits in addition to the above consolidated pay as per Company Rules," reads the job notice released by ECIL.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application is October 11.

Candidates with a first class engineering degree in electronics & communication engineering / electrical electronics engineering / electronics & instrumentation engineering / mechanical engineering / computer science engineering/ information technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized institution / university are eligible to apply.

ECIL would select candidates for the post on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the qualifying exam and after verifying their official documents.

"The selected candidates are required to join within 15 days from the date of selection. They will be imparted intensive training on project details including Technical Skills before deploying to project sites," the job notice reads.

"The selected candidates will be deputed for Assembly Election related works in various states of India. They may be deputed across India and will also be rotated from one state to another based on job requirement within short notice. Therefore, only the candidates who are willing to get relocated within short notice may submit online application for the notified contract posts," it adds.

