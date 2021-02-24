Recruitment For Non-Teaching Posts In Delhi University Begins

DU recruitment 2021: Registration deadline is March 16.

The recruitment process for non-teaching posts in the Delhi University has begun. The registration for the recruitment is being done by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Application forms are available on the official website of the NTA which candidates can fill and submit till March 16. The registration fee which is Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to general category, Rs 800 for candidates belonging to OBC, EWS and Rs 600 for others can be deposited by March 17. Female candidates have to pay Rs 800 as registration fee.

Eligibility Criteria

"Additional credits will be added in the final merit list with respect to the candidates working on contract/daily wages/ad-hoc basis in the University or its Colleges," the NTA has said. One mark for each year will be given to these candidates with a cap of maximum of 10 marks. "For giving marks, period of more than 6 months service (each month counted as having 30 days) or 181 days will be counted as one year while no credit will be given for service put in for 6 months, i.e., less than 180 days," the NTA has said.

