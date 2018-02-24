Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment At Hansraj College, Delhi

Details of eligibility are available online on the official website of the University at hansrajcollege.ac.in.
Applicants need to pay Rs 500 as application fee through online mode. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories need not pay any fees. Women candidates of all categories are also exempted from payment of fees.
'Applicants are required to submit the hard copy of online form after approval duly signed by the applicants along with one self-attested passport size photograph and self-attested copies of educational, date of birth, experience, caste certificates etc. to The Principal Hansraj College Mahatma Hansraj Marg, Malka Ganj Delhi - 110007, by 13 March by speed post only.
The last date for submission of applications (online or offline) is either 14 days from the date of publication of the job advertisement in the Hindu or two weeks from the date of publication of this Advertisement in Employment News or 9 March 2018, whichever is later.
Comments
- Librarian: 1 post
- Administrative Officer: 1 post
- Senior Assistant: 1 post
- Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post
- Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post
- Semi Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post
- Museum Curator: 1 post
- Assistant: 1 post
- Laboratory Assistant: 4 posts
- JACT: 6 posts
- MTS-Library: 2 posts
- MTS-Laboratory Attendant: 21 posts
- MTS- Computer Laboratory Attendant: 1 post
