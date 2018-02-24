Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment At Hansraj College, Delhi Job notification has been released by Hansraj College, Delhi for recruitment to various non-teaching posts. Recruitment is open for 42 vacancies in Librarian, Administrative Officer, Laboratory Assistant and other posts.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DU Recruitment 2018 For Non-Teaching Staff New Delhi: Job notification has been released by Hansraj College for recruitment to various non-teaching posts. Recruitment is open for 42 vacancies in Librarian, Administrative Officer, Laboratory Assistant and other posts. These are permanent posts and interested candidates may apply online or offline. Only for MTS Library post candidates need to submit application offline. 'All the posts shall be filled as per the Recruitment Rules of the University of Delhi. The qualifications and other service conditions shall be such as prescribed by the University of Delhi/U.G.C. from time to time.'



Details of eligibility are available online on the official website of the University at hansrajcollege.ac.in.



Applicants need to pay Rs 500 as application fee through online mode. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories need not pay any fees. Women candidates of all categories are also exempted from payment of fees.



'Applicants are required to submit the hard copy of online form after approval duly signed by the applicants along with one self-attested passport size photograph and self-attested copies of educational, date of birth, experience, caste certificates etc. to The Principal Hansraj College Mahatma Hansraj Marg, Malka Ganj Delhi - 110007, by 13 March by speed post only.



The last date for submission of applications (online or offline) is either 14 days from the date of publication of the job advertisement in the Hindu or two weeks from the date of publication of this Advertisement in Employment News or 9 March 2018, whichever is later.



Vacancy Details Librarian: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 1 post

Senior Assistant: 1 post

Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

Museum Curator: 1 post

Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 4 posts

JACT: 6 posts

MTS-Library: 2 posts

MTS-Laboratory Attendant: 21 posts

MTS- Computer Laboratory Attendant: 1 post



