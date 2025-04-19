"Companies Don't Want Toppers": DU Student Shares Her Struggles To Find Internship, Sparks Discussion

A first-year Delhi University student has sparked a discussion online after sharing her frustration about not being able to find a suitable internship despite being a college topper. In her post, the student identified as Bisma Fareed revealed that she has 50-plus certificates, 10-plus medals and 10-plus trophies. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor's in English honours from Delhi's Hansraj College. However, despite her skills and grade, she is unable to land an internship. "I'm a topper, and I am unable to get an internship," Ms Fareed wrote in her post, as she admitted it took her a while to accept that "skills matter more than marks".

"All my professors and teachers, and relatives said: focus on your studies! Padhai kaam aayegi, ye nhi! (Studies will help you, not all this)," the Delhi University student wrote. However, in reality, she said that companies are not looking for students who can recite answers, as they are looking for those who can deliver work. "Companies don't want to hire toppers with no skills besides rote learning, but people who are proficient in a skill with decent marks," she wrote.

"See,I'm not asking you to burn away your books and throw away your backpacks, all I'm asking you is to pick up a skill , practice it as a habit , master it and you will find immediate opportunities running after you!" Ms Fareed added.

Concluding her post, Ms Fareed shared that she has 50+ certificates, 10+ medals and 10+ trophies, but "not a single one helped me in my internship interviews".

Since being shared, Ms Fareed's post has gone viral, triggering a conversation about skills versus marks online. Some users also said that they related to her sentiment and shared their own journeys.

"Being a school or college topper might look good on paper, but in the real world, organizations value hands-on experience and practical skills far more than academic rankings," wrote one user.

"As a topper myself, nothing has proven to be more true than this. The education system itself is underprepared to prepare its kids for the professional world," commented another.

"Marks in competitive exams do matter & help you get jobs, or at least help you get into the interview room for the job, rest obviously depends upon your attitude and skills. Marks till 12th standard do help you in some cases with brutal competition such as IIM/ MBB Interviews. So yes, good marks do matter. But what you offer at the table matters the most after shortlisting or getting the job," one user wrote.

"Yes, degrees and certificates matter in the beginning, especially for interviews, but in the long run, it's your skills that matter most. Unfortunately, schools and colleges still don't focus much on that," added another.