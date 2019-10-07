DSSSB Begins Online Application For Fire Operator Recruitment

DSSSB has begun the online application process for Fire Operator recruitment

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online application process for Fire Operator post. There are 706 vacancies, all of which are open only to male candidates. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 6, 2019. Any candidate who has passed class 10th or matriculation from a recognized education board is qualified to apply for this recruitment.

The upper age limit for this job is 27 years. There is a 5 years' relaxation on upper age limit for SC/ST candidates and 3 years' relaxation for OBC candidates.

The selection will be made through one tier written examination followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET) as prescribed by the Chief Fire officer.

The examination will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in both English and Hindi except for the Language Paper in which case the questions will be in the concerned language only.

The examination will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 200 objective questions each carrying one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

There will be five sections in the question paper - General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language and Comprehension, and Test of English Language and Comprehension. Each section will have 40 questions.

The selection board may shortlist candidates for the written examination on the basis of marks in the qualifying examination in case a large number of candidates apply for the recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.