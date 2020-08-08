DRDO Cancels Interview Scheduled During August 24-28

DRDO has also postponed other recruitment exams for posts like MTS and Scientist B.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has cancelled the interviews scheduled during August 24-28. The interviews were scheduled for selection of Research Associates and Junior Research Fellows at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Above Walk-in-interviews are hereby cancelled due to COVID-19. However fresh requirement of RA/JRF will be advertised soon for inviting applications," the DRDO has said in a notification.

On April 21, the DRDO had announced that all interviews scheduled after March 22 remain postponed.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all the interviews that were scheduled on or after 22-March, 2020 have been postponed till further orders. Fresh dates will be communicated separately. The candidates who were scheduled for 21st March and could not report for interview shall also be interviewed later," it had notified.

It has also postponed other recruitment exams for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Scientist B.

On MTS exam, it had said that the exam date will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Scientist B recruitment, application process is still open. The recruitment was notified in May.

