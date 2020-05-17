DRDO Announces Scientist Recruitment Through GATE, NET Scores

The application process for DRDO Scientist recruitment will begin on May 22.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced Scientist 'B recruitment, for which graduate engineers and candidates with post graduation qualification in Science are eligible. A total of 167 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The selection of candidates will be based on GATE and NET scores.

Job Notification

The application process for DRDO Scientist recruitment will begin on May 22 and candidates can apply till July 10.

Candidates who are appearing or have appeared in the final year exam can also apply for this job. "A provision will be made for the candidates who have appeared in final year examination, to upload their degree/ provisional degree certificate online till 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time)," the job notice released by DRDO reads.

For posts where NET qualification is mandatory, DRDO has said, "a provision will be made for the candidates due to appear for the NET June 2020 examination, to upload their NET certificate/score card online till the 15th day from the declaration of the NET June 2020 results."

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Other candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 100.

Meanwhile, DRDO is yet to conduct the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment test. The application process for the recruitment was held in December 2019-January 2020. A total of 1,817 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

