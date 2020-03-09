DRDO MTS Exam Date Yet To Be Announced. Know Selection Criteria

DRDO will release the MTS admit card two weeks before the exam.

For selection of 1,817 Multi Tasking Staff the DRDO-CEPTAM will conduct two computer based tests in succession. The application process for the recruitment was held in December 2019-January 2020. Until today, the DRDO has not announced the exam date for the first computer based test or the CBT. The first CBT will be a screening test for the second CBT and the scores obtained in the second CBT will be considered for the final selection to the post.

"The date of examination will be published on website later. The date, time & venue of examination will be given on admit card," the job notice released by the DRDO in December 2019 reads. Candidates who have submitted their application for the job should check drdo.gov.in for updates in this regard.

"Candidates must print (preferably in colour) the admit card and carry it for appearing in examinations. Valid original photo ID (as mentioned in the application form) is mandatory with admit card to appear in the examination," the notice also reads.

In the first CBT, which will be qualifying in nature, questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability will be asked. The total duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Candidates who secure minimum 40% marks in the first CBT will be shortlisted for the second exam. As per the notification, the provisional selection will be based on the merit obtained in Tier-I examination depending upon the post/ category/ sub-category of the candidate. The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I is 40% for UR/ ESM/ OBC candidates and 35% for SC/ ST candidates. The second CBT will have questions from General Science, General Math and General English. The total duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

