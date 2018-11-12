DRDA Gajapati Odisha To Recruit Gram Rozgar Sevak On Contractual Basis; Check Details

DRDA Gajapati, Odisha To Recruit Gram Rozgar Sevak On Contractual Basis

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Gajapati, Paralakhemundi has advertised contractual recruitment of Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) under MGNREGA. DRDA will recruit 60 GRS on contractual basis for one year. The selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination. Candidates can find detailed information on GRS recruitment on the www.gajapati.nic.in website.

The selected candidates will get a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 7000 per month which may be revised with the approval of Government.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board of education.

The candidate must also have computer proficiency of 'O' level. Computer proficiency is only qualifying in nature and shall not determine a candidate's order of merit.

The candidate must also be proficient in Odia language.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

The candidate should be a resident of Gajapati district.

Application Process

The applications should reach the Project Director, DRDA, Gajapati on or before December 6, 2018. by 5:00 pm. The application should be sent only though Registered Post or Speed Post.

Candidates can downalod the application from the official website(www.gajapati.nic.in). Along with the application, candidate should also send certificates showing date of birth, qualification, two passport size photos, and other documents (mentioned in the official notification available on the website).

The application form should be sent to the following address:

Project Director

DRDA, Gajapati

At/PO Paralakhemundi

District Gajapati

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for eligibility criteria and instruction on application form.

Click here for more Jobs News