Delhi Metro Recruitment Exam Begins On February 17. Admit Cards Out

Exam for recruitment to various posts under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd will be held from February 17 to February 26. The admit cards for all the candidates who had registered for the exam have been released online at the official website of DMRC.

DMRC Exam Schedule

"The examination will be conducted in shifts at scheduled time mentioned in E-Admit Cards. Candidates have to report atleast 01 hour before commencement of test for biometric registration at test centers. No entry would be allowed after Gate Closure timing for that particular shift," said DMRC in the official notification released.

The exam will be held for selection to regular executive and non-executive posts. The recruitment was notified in December 2019.

Candidates who don't receive their admit cards should contact the DMRC. "Non-Receipt of E-Admit Cards/Discrepancies, if any in E-Admit Card should be reported to DMRC Toll Free Help Desk No: 022-68202777, Email: dmrchelpdesk2019@gmail.com for addressing grievances," the notice reads.

The DMRC would open an objection submission window after the completion of the exam. Candidates would be allowed to challenge the question paper. The window will be open for 5 days. The final result will be declared after the objection process concludes. "Results will be published after review of objections by subject experts at DMRC website after 15 days tentatively on closure of online objection link," the notice adds.

