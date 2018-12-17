A Year After Notification, Delhi Police Recruitment Test Begins

Delhi Police MTS Exam Date, Admit Card, Answer Key, Other Updates

Exactly a year after notifying the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment, Delhi Police has started the first phase of selection-written test-for filling up 707 vacancies in various trades. The exam, meant for ITI and class 10 pass candidates, will be held in phases till January 9 according to Delhi Police. The written test will comprise questions from numerical aptitude, current affairs and reasoning. Trade tests and medical examinations are the other yardsticks for selecting candidates. The entire process of recruitment will be held at Delhi.

Admit cards for the exam are being released 10 days prior to the exam date.

After the completion of the written exam, the tentative answer keys will be released online. 'The candidates who are not satisfied with the captured response, may challenge by filling application/ representation along with proof/ documents/ solutions in support of their claim within 15 days to DCP/ recruitment,' said Delhi Police.

Candidates, four times the vacancies, will be shortlisted for the trade test on the basis of the scores obtained in the written exam. The cut off mark is 40%. Trade test will carry a total of 20 marks and candidates have to 10 or more to qualify the exam.

Delhi Police had notified the recruitment on December 17 and online registration was held till January 16. Through the said recruitment process vacancies will be filled up in Cook, Water Carrier, Safai Karamchari, Cobbler, Washerman, Tailor, Daftri, Gardener, Barber and Carpenter posts.

