Delhi High Court Result Declared For Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C ) Exam

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court Result 2017 Declared: Know How To Check New Delhi: Results have been declared for Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C) exam 2017. The exam was held on 10 December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result online at the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. In December 2017 candidates had appeared for comprehension/ essay writing test. Candidates who have qualified the exam can appear for typing test of 10 minutes in English on computer at the speed of 40 words per minute.



Candidates who have qualified to appear for the typing test should note that the exam will be held on 29-30 April.



The result list released by Delhi High Court carries the result of more than 700 candidates.



Delhi High Court Recruitment Result: Know How To Check Go to the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Click on the result link

Download the result file

Check your roll number, application number, name and other details.

