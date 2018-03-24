Delhi High Court Result Declared For Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C ) Exam

Results have been declared for Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C) exam 2017. The exam was held on 10 December 2017.

Jobs | | Updated: March 24, 2018 13:39 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi High Court Result Declared For Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C ) Exam

Delhi High Court Result 2017 Declared: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  Results have been declared for Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C) exam 2017. The exam was held on 10 December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result online at the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. In December 2017 candidates had appeared for comprehension/ essay writing test. Candidates who have qualified the exam can appear for typing test of 10 minutes in English on computer at the speed of 40 words per minute.

Candidates who have qualified to appear for the typing test should note that the exam will be held on 29-30 April.

Comments
The result list released by Delhi High Court carries the result of more than 700 candidates.

Delhi High Court Recruitment Result: Know How To Check
  • Go to the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Download the result file
  • Check your roll number, application number, name and other details.

Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

Trending

Delhi High Courtresult 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................