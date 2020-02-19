Delhi High Court Notifies Junior Judicial Assistant Recruitment

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 along with the application form.

Delhi High Court has announced Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer recruitment. A total of 132 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Any graduate from a recognized university and having typing speed of not less than 35 words per minute on computer are eligible for the recruitment.

Candidates can fill and submit online application form, available on the official website of Delhi High Court, till March 11. "No offline application will be entertained," reads the official job notification.

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 along with the application form. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs 300.

"Date of examination will be notified / intimated later. Candidates are advised to visit website of Delhi High Court i.e. www.delhihighcourt.nic.in regularly for updates," the notice reads further.

Applicant's age should not be below 18 years and over 27 years as on January 1, 2020. "Thus, the applicant should have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002," says the notice. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to the categories of scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes and other backward classes-non creamy layer only is 32 years and 30 years, respectively.

Candidates will be selected through a preliminary exam which will be objective type and OMR based, a main exam which will be descriptive in nature, English typing test and interview.

