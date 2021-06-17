Delhi Health Assistant Training Registration Begins Today

Delhi health assistant training for 5,000 youths begins today

Delhi government will train 5,000 youths as health assistants or community nursing assistants as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on yesterday.

The registration process for this will begin today and the training programme will commence on June 28 in batches of 500 candidates, Mr Kejriwal had said.

Class 12 pass candidates over 18 years of age can register to be a health assistant.

Training will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

These professionals will assist doctors and nurses in hospitals. The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, Mr Kejriwal said.