Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant Exam Result Declared

Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant Exam Result: Know How To Check

The Delhi High Court has announced the result of the written exam for Junior Judicial Assistant (Technical) post. The exam was held on February 24 and comprised questions from general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English and computer science, totaling to 75 marks. The pass mark in the written exam is 40 marks. Candidates who qualify the written test will qualify for interview, which will carry a total of 25 marks. The pass mark in interview is 15 marks.

Written Exam Result

A total of 12,632 candidates had appeared for the exam.

The cut off marks for candidates belonging to general category is 48.75. The cut off marks are 42.50 and 35.25 for SC and ST categories, respectively. For OBC candidates the cut off marks is 44.25.

Interview dates will be intimated to the selected candidates, shortly.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.