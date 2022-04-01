Decoding Delhi's 'Rozgar Budget'

To provide impetus to tourism and nightlife in Delhi, a Food Truck policy will be introduced. The budget also proposes to provide land and ease licensing process and regulations for Cloud Kitchens. Both these policies, the budget states, will help create over one lakh jobs in the next 5 years.

The Budget has allotted Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of iconic markets in Delhi, which will help create 1.5 lakh job opportunities by 2027. Moreover, Delhi will get its own shopping festival like the Dubai Shopping Festival, for which Rs 250 crore has been allotted.

The government plans to launch Delhi Bazaar, an online portal to boost business of shopkeepers and retail markets. Around 3 lakh employment opportunities are expected to be created in the retail sector in the next 5 years, the Budget notes. "The government should adopt a policy of 100 percent digitisation to help businesses reach a wider audience and increase their revenue. It will also help the government to understand consumption data and reorient its policies," opines Viineit Toshniiwal, Co-founder, Bizzo.

The Budget aims to create at least one lakh 'green jobs' in the next years via several 'green initiatives'. A new solar policy will be introduced to take the installed capacity of rooftop solar plants to 2500 MW. The policy is expected to create 40,000 jobs in the sector. "There is a need to see how the human capital for green sector will be created and sustained in Delhi," opines Sourajit Aiyer, Consultant, South Asia Fast Track Sustainability Communications. In addition, 25,000 new jobs will be created in the next five years by issuing 5,000 e-auto permits annually.