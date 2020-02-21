CTET Duplicate Certificate Would Now Cost More

Application process for CTET July 2020 will close on February 24.

Getting a duplicate CTET certificate would now cost more than double than what it used to cost earlier. The CTET or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is held for selection of teachers for teaching from class 1 to class 8. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

With effect from January, 2020 CBSE has hiked the charges for applying for a duplicate certificate to Rs 500 from Rs 235.

The verification fee which was not fixed earlier will also be charged now. For verification of documents candidates have to pay Rs 500.

'The revised application fees will be implemented with immediate effect,' said Poonam Sachdeva, Deputy Secretary, CTET in an official notification issued on January 17.

Meanwhile, application process for CTET July 2020 will close on February 24.

Candidates would be allowed to edit their application forms from March 17 to March 24. "The candidate's particulars can not be changes/edited once the examination fee has been submitted. Thereafter corrections in the particulars can be made online w.e.f. 17-03-2020 (Tuesday) to 24-03-2020 (Tuesday) only and no further request for change in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances," reads the exam notice released by CBSE.

The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, paper opted (i.e. paper i or paper ii), subject for paper ii, first choice of centre, language i and/or ii opted, address of correspondence and the name of the institution/ college/ university from where he/she has obtained his/her b.ed degree/diploma in elementary education etc., the notice adds.

