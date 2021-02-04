Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key: Important Points For Candidates

CTET was held on January 31. The answer keys can be expected soon.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on January 31. The exam conducting body, CBSE, will release the answer keys of the exam. In the exam candidates had to mark their response in the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. "The OMR sheet and the Answer Key of CTET examination will be displayed on CTET official website for which a public notice will be issued on the Website. The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time," the CBSE has said in the CTET notification.

CTET answer key will be available at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can request the CBSE for a photocopy of their OMR sheet along with the calculation sheet by paying Rs 500 per OMR.

CBSE may also allow candidates to challenge the answer key.

The CTET result will be based on the final answer key of the exam.

Regarding re-checking of the OMR sheet, the CBSE has said, "the machine - gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR answer sheets will be entertained. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained."

On the weeding out rules, the board has said that the records of the CTET including OMR answer sheet is preserved upto two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE examination weding out rules.

