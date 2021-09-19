CTET 2021 To Be Held From December 16, Registration To Start From September 20

The CTET online application-process will be start on September 20 and end on October 19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the national level school education board, will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 in coming December and January. According to a statement released by the board, the CTET 2021 examination will be held in 20 languages throughout the country in computer based test mode. The CTET online application-process will be start on September 20 and end on October 19.

The information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the CTET's website https://ctet.nic.in from September 20, according to CBSE.

Candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website.

The fee can be paid up to October 20 before 3.30 pm.

The exact date of examination for each candidate will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate, according to the statement.

"The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20.09.2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying," the statement said.

"The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in. The online application-process will be start from 20-09-2021 (Monday) onwards and the last date for submitting online application is 19-10-2021 (Tuesday) upto 23:59 hrs. The fee can be paid upto 20-10-2021 (Wednesday) before 15:30 hrs," the statement added.

