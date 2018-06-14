CTET 2018 Registration: Checklist For Applicants

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002 OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).