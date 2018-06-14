CTET 2018 Registration: Checklist For Applicants

CBSE will conduct the CTET exam in two sessions on September 16, 2018. Each of the sessions will be of 2.30 hours (9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm).
CTET scores will be applicable in schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. The score will also be applicable to the unaided private schools, who consider the CTET. Any State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.
CTET 2018: Eligibility Criteria
For Teacher post (class 1-5): Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002 OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
For Teacher post (class 6-8): Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
CTET 2018: Important Documents To Be Submitted During Online Registration
Scanned image of latest photograph and signature in JPG format only
Copy of class 10th pass certificate
