CSIR Releases June NET 2018 Marks

CSIR NET 2018 Result, Marksheet, Cut Off Details

For the National Eligibility Test (NET) held in June 2018, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the subject wise cut off marks. CSIR has also released the individual marks of the candidates who had appeared for the exam on June 17, 2018. CSIR UGC NET result was declared on November 27, 2018 in which 1991 candidates qualified for the JRF. 3756 candidates qualified for Lectureship. Along with the qualifying status, the ranks have also been announced for JRF purposes.

Click here to check CSIR NET Marks. Candidates can check their individual marks using their roll number and date of birth.

This year, for Junior Research Fellowship highest cut off marks is in Earth Science paper (56.31%) followed by Mathematical Science (56.25%). The least cut off percentage is in Chemical Science paper (48%). For the rest two papers, life science and physical science, the cut off percentages are 55.25% and 54.63%, respectively.

CSIR, Merck To Establish High-End Skill Development Centre In Chandigarh

Likewise for Lectureship, highest cut off is in Earth Science paper (50.68%) followed by Mathematical Science (50.63%). The cut off percentages for Chemical Science, Life Science and Physical Science are 43.20%, 49.73% and 49.17%, respectively.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 Result Declared; Check Merit List Here

In the OBC category, cut off percentages range between 49-37%.

CSIR December NET 2018 Admit Card

CSIR will conduct the next NET on December 16, 2018. Admit cards for the exam can be expected anytime soon. So far, the Council has released the candidature status online. Candidates can check their CSIR NET registration status here.

Click here for more Jobs News