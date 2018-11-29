CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 Result Declared; Check Here

CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 exam result has been declared

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result has been announced. The result is available in a pdf file on the CSIR official website. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. Along with the qualifying status, the ranks have also been announced for JRF purposes. The candidates whose roll numbers feature in the list are successful in their category subject to their fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down for the test.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: www.csirhrdg.res.in

Step two: In the Results section, on the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result link.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: In the pdf, check for your roll number.

Candidates can also check their result here:

In the June 2018 exam, 1991 candidates have qualified in the JRF (NET) CSIR. These candidates are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC. 59 candidates have qualified in the test for fellowship (JRF only).

1500 candidates have qualified in the test for JRF-NET. These candidates are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC.

3756 candidates have qualified the eligibility test for Lectureship-NET. The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturer as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue Ph.D program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET.

