CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories Invites Application For Scientist Posts

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a premier research laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has invited application for Scientist and Senior Scientist posts. CSIR-NAL will fill 13 vacancies in various disciplines like Design, Development, Testing & Evaluation of various systems/ sub systems and project management.

The last date for submission of application is July 6.

Candidates must have ME/M.Tech or PhD qualification in the relevant discipline. Candidates should also have relevant years of work experience.

"The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of one year from the date of taking over charge of the post. The probationary period may be extended or curtailed at the discretion of the Competent Authority. After successful completion of probationary period, they will be considered for confirmation in accordance with the extant rules," reads the job notice.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs.100 is payable separately for each post (candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD, Women and regular employees of CSIR are exempted from payment of application fee) in the form of online payment, the job notice adds.

Candidates should send the printout of the online application form along with relevant documents to the NAL office.

