Bihar Fire Services Recruitment Begins For Fireman Post; 2,380 Vacancies To Be Filled

Registration begins for filling 2,380 vacancies in Fireman post under the Bihar Fire Services. The application forms are available on the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before March 25.

Candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent as on August 1, 2020.

The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of a written exam and a physical efficiency test. The final meri list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test.

Candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Relaxation in age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules, the CSBC has said.

The questions in the written exam will be of class 10 difficulty level. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and will be objective type based. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the exam.

In another development, the CSBC has released the admit card of the Bihar Constable exam which is scheduled to be held on March 14 and March 21. The exam will be held for filling a total of 8,415 vacancies. The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test. The written exam will be of 100 marks and the standard of the question in the exam will be of intermediate (Class 10+2) level. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours and the exam will have 100 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 30% marks in order to be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered in the final merit list. The written exam will only be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test.

