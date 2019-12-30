CSBC Bihar Releases Constable Exam Admit Card

CSBC Bihar has released Constable exam admit card on its official website

Bihar Central Selection board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit card for the written examination for selection of Constables. The examination is scheduled on January 12 and January 20, 2020.

The admit card download link is available on the CSBC website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using either their registration id or the mobile number provided at the time of application process.

In case, the photograph of the candidate on the e-admit card is not clear, they will need to bring two passport size photographs, similar as the one on the application form and clicked within 2 months, to the exam centre.

Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards form the Board's website for any reason, can collect their admit card from the Board's office on January 6 and January 7, 2020 between 10 am and 5 pm.

The roll number-wise list of exam venues will be released on CSBC website on January 9, 2020. Candidates are advised to cross-check the same with the venue mentioned on their admit card.

The board has also released OMR-specimen on the website. Candidates can go through the same and practice filling the same to avoid any errors on the day of the exam.

CSBC had announced 11,880 Constable vacancies available with Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). The application process was conducted in October.

