Bihar Driver Constable Exam Admit Card Released

CSBC has released admit cards for Bihar Driver Constable exam.

Bihar Driver Constable exam will be held on January 3, 2021. The admit cards have been released. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).

This exam was earlier scheduled on October 14; however, it was postponed later. Candidates who had already downloaded the admit cards can use the same for the exam, the CSBC has said.

In addition to this, the Board has also said that if candidates can not download the admit cards on December 10, the facility will reopen on December 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and in this case candidates have to get their admit cards from the Board's office.

The exam will be held in written format and candidates have to mark their response on optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The OMR-based written test will be the first stage of selection. The examination will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 100 objective questions from General Knowledge topics and topics of current affairs. Candidates must score minimum 30 per cent marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Based on the marks scored in the written exam, candidates equal to 5 times the available vacancies will be called for Physical Efficiency Test.

