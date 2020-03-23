COVID-19: Home Ministry postpones recruitment activities

Due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 and the need to cater to the emergency, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a communication regarding the postponement of Medical Examinations scheduled for recruitment in various forces functioning under the home ministry. The SSC has said the decision has been communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the Competent Authority has taken the decisions due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread.

Following recruitment activities have been postponed:

- The Review Medical Examination (RME) in respect of candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from March 24,2020 to April 30, 2020.

- The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of 1,723 candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from March 26, 2020 to April 7, 2020.

- The DME in respect of the remaining candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from March 23, 2020 to March 30, 2020.

