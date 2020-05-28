COVID-19 Effect: In Chhattisgarh, No New Posts To Be Created Till March 31 Next Year

COVID-19 effect: no new posts to be created till March 31 next year in Chhattisgarh

With the COID-19 induced lockdown adversely affecting the state's revenue collection, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to take several austerity measures, including prohibiting foreign tours, not holding meetings in expensive hotels and not creating new posts, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Under special circumstances, according to an official, new posts can be created after taking permission from the finance department.

"As a part of the measures, creating new vacancies, transfer of government staff, holding meetings in expensive hotels, foreign tours and purchase of new vehicles have been prohibited," an official said.

The news agency has also reported that the state's finance department has issued a directive, which will remain effective till March 31 next year.

To control the establishment expenses, the Chhattisgarh government has banned creation of new posts in all the departments, public undertakings, municipal bodies with immediate effect.

As per the government directive, recruitment on all vacancies, except those done directly through the state Public Service Commission or appointment on compassionate grounds, can be done only after taking permission from the finance department.

For the posts that were earlier approved by finance department but recruitment on these still pending, the concerned department will have to again seek permission for filling those vacancies, he said.

Keeping in view the additional expenses caused due to transfer of employees, departments are expected to keep the transfers to minimum possible and if urgently required, transfer on one's own expenses should be given preference, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)