Civil Services Curriculum Needs Constant Modification: Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File)

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the curriculum for Civil Services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) must suit India's changing scenario and therefore, needs to be accordingly modified constantly and from time to time.

Addressing the valedictory session of Joint Civil-Military Program (JCM) at the Academy today, Dr Singh called for joint programmes by institutes which are devoted to capacity building for good governance like, for example, LBSNAA, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Institute of Secretarial Training and Management (ISTM) etc., so that instead of working in silos, there could be synergistic programmes which would supplement the individual efforts made by these institutes.

He also suggested widening the range of the visiting faculty at the Mussoorie Academy and making Guest faculty more inclusive of scientific experts, industrial entrepreneurs, successful Start-ups and women achievers, according to a statement from the Central government.

One major step taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the direction of major reforms, the Minister said, was instituting "Mission Karmayogi", which when defined would be the emphasis on shift of functioning from 'Rule to Role'.

