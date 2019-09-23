CISF Begins Offline Application For Constable-Tradesmen Vacancy

CISF begins offline application for Constable-Tradesmen vacancies today

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had notified 914 Constable (Tradesmen) vacancies. The application process will begin from September 23 and conclude on October 22, 2019. CISF has discontinued the practice of accepting applications online. Interested applicants will find the proforma for application in the employment news published this week.

The trades in which vacancies are available include Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali, and Electrician.

The application fee is Rs. 100 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS category candidates. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying fee. The application fee should be sent in the form of Postal Order drawn in favour of the officer in the State/UT in which the candidates resides. The list is available in the employment news.

Candidates must note that application fee paid before September 23 will not be accepted.

CISF will release the admit cards for eligible candidates on its official website. The selection process includes Physical Test, Document Verification, Trade Test, and OMR based Written Test. The sequence of the recruitment process will be as follows:

Height Bar Test Physical Efficiency Test Physical Standard Test Documentation Trade Test Written Test

The OMR test will be of 100 marks to be completed in 2 hours duration containing 100 questions on General Awareness / General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Ability to observe and distinguish patterns and to test the basic knowledge of candidate in Hindi/English. The question paper will be set in Hindi and English both.

