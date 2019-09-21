CISF Announces More Than 900 Constable-Tradesmen Vacancy

CISF has announced more than 900 Constable-Tradesmen vacancy

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has notified 914 Constable (Tradesmen) vacancies. The application process will begin from September 23 and conclude on October 22, 2019. Candidates interested in this recruitment should note that CISF discontinued the online application process and hence candidates are required to send-in their completely filled application form to the concerned application receiving authorities. The application form is available in this week's employment news and is also expected to be uploaded on CISF website.

The trades in which vacancies are available include Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali, and Electrician.

Those applying for this recruitment must have passed matriculation from a recognized board of education. Preference will be given to candidates with ITI training.

Candidates must not be younger than 18 years and older than 23 years. The provision of age relaxation applies to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Out of the total vacancies, 90 are for ex-servicemen. About the eligibility criteria for Ex-servicemen, the recruitment notice says, "Ex-Servicemen who are Sepoy/Lance Naik in the Army or equivalent rank in the Air Force or Navy are eligible to apply for the post of Constable/Tradesmen. Ex-servicemen holding the rank of Subedar, Nb-Subedar, Havildar, Naik or equivalent rank in the Army/Air Force/Navy may also compete in this recruitment for lower post provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria and also they furnish their willingness in writing that in the event of their selection they will not claim the post equivalent to the rank they were holding in the Defence Forces."

There will be two stages of selection before the medical examination of shortlisted candidates - PET/PST, Document Verification and Trade Test, and OMR based written test which will be administered in Hindi and English.

