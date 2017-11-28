CISF Announces Recruitment For Constable Post, 332 Vacancies; Check Eligibility

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment, for male candidates only, in Fire Cadre for the posts of Constable. Online application submission process will begin in December 2017 and will continue till January 2018. The month long process will seek application from 12th pass (in science subjects) candidates in the age group of 18-23 years. 'Educational certificates other than State Board/ Central Board should be accompanied with Govt. of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to 12th Class pass with science subject for service under Central Government,' says CISF regarding the eligibility criteria.Online applications should be submitted to respective CISF Zonal DIsG (Regional Recruitment Centres). Provisional roll numbers will be issued to the candidates during the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET).'All candidates applying for the recruitment and prima-facie eligible will be asked to appear in Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test and documentation. Detailed scrutiny of their eligibility will not be undertaken before PET/PST. Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this notice before appearing for PST/PET,' reads the official notification.Aspirants should also note that Constable or Tradesmen already serving in the CISF can also apply. 'Only the tradesmen who have rendered minimum three years continuous service in CISF as on the closing date for submission of application, completed their probation period satisfactorily, maintained a punishment free record and have minimum annual grading of above average during the entire service are eligible.'