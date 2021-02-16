Chhattisgarh State Service Prelims Exam Answer Key Out

CGPSC has released the answer key for the state service preliminary exam.

Chhattisgarh State Service preliminary exam was held on February 14. The Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the answer key of the exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download and challenge the answer key.

CGPSC Exam Answer Key

The deadline to challenge the answer key is February 22. Candidates have to submit representations in support of their challenge within March 1.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21. The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

The State Service main exam 2019 will be held from March 15 to 18 in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts, the Chhattisgarh state public service commission (CGPSC) has notified. On each day the exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

