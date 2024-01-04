Chennai Metro Rail Limited Hiring Managers, Salary Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: No TA/DA will be paid to candidates for attending interview.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a joint venture of the central government and Tamil Nadu govt, is currently accepting applications from qualified and experienced individuals. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of seven posts. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is February 2, 2024.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details
General Manager (Elevated Construction)/Additional General Manager (Elevated Construction) - 02
General Manager (Underground Construction)/Additional General Manager (Underground Construction) - 02
Deputy General Manager (Architect) - 01
Deputy General Manager (Design) - 01
Manager (Architect) - 01
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Salary details and age limit
- General manager (elevated construction)/additional general manager elevated construction) - Rs 2,25,000; age limit (45-55)
- General manager (underground construction)/additional general manager (underground construction) - Rs 1,60,000 (Max - 47 years)
- Deputy general manager (Architect) - Rs 1,25,000 (Maximum age - 40 years)
- Manager (Architect) - Rs 85,000 (maximum age - 38 years)
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply
- Register on the CMRL Career portal using a valid email ID
- A registration link will be sent to the registered email ID
- Click the verify button to authenticate their email ID
- Upon verification, the user will be redirected to the CMRL career page to log in and apply
- Fill in all details in each section and ensure to upload the requisite documents as per the notification.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: List of self-attested documents to be uploaded online
- Upload the passport-size photograph in the online application form
- Age proof - Copy of birth certificate/10th Std certificate
- Copy of community certificate
- Educational qualifications (from 10th Std, 12th Std, diploma certificate, graduation degree certificate, post-graduation degree certificate)
- Experience certificates (present & previous employments)
- NOC/through proper channel letter (Applicable for Govt/PSU)
- Application fee - NEFT/UPI payment details
- Copy of the detailed resume/bio-data/CV
- Proof for ex-servicemen details (as applicable)
- Proof of disability certificate (as applicable)
Check the detailed notification here