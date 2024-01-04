Chennai Metro Rail Limited Hiring Managers, Salary Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: No TA/DA will be paid to candidates for attending interview.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a joint venture of the central government and Tamil Nadu govt, is currently accepting applications from qualified and experienced individuals. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of seven posts. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is February 2, 2024.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

General Manager (Elevated Construction)/Additional General Manager (Elevated Construction) - 02

General Manager (Underground Construction)/Additional General Manager (Underground Construction) - 02

Deputy General Manager (Architect) - 01

Deputy General Manager (Design) - 01

Manager (Architect) - 01

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Salary details and age limit

General manager (elevated construction)/additional general manager elevated construction) - Rs 2,25,000; age limit (45-55)

General manager (underground construction)/additional general manager (underground construction) - Rs 1,60,000 (Max - 47 years)

Deputy general manager (Architect) - Rs 1,25,000 (Maximum age - 40 years)

Manager (Architect) - Rs 85,000 (maximum age - 38 years)

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Register on the CMRL Career portal using a valid email ID

A registration link will be sent to the registered email ID

Click the verify button to authenticate their email ID

Upon verification, the user will be redirected to the CMRL career page to log in and apply

Fill in all details in each section and ensure to upload the requisite documents as per the notification.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2024: List of self-attested documents to be uploaded online