MP Metro Invites Applications For Multiple Vacancies With Salaries Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

MP Metro Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has opened recruitment for multiple posts, offering a significant opportunity for aspirants looking to work in the metro sector. The application process began on January 15, 2025, and interested candidates can apply on the official website until February 10, 2025.

Vacancy Details

MP Metro is offering a total of 28 vacancies across various posts, including Supervisors, Maintainers, HR, Accounts, and more.

Post Name Vacancies

Supervisor/Signaling & Telecom, Rolling Stock 02

Maintainer/Signaling & Telecom, Rolling Stock 03

Supervisor/Traction & E&M 03

Maintainer/Traction & E&M 05

Supervisor/Track 01

Maintainer/Track 07

Maintainer/Work 02

Assistant Store 02

Assistant HR 02

Assistant Finance 01

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed Class 10/ITI or hold a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electrical, Electronics, or Mechanical disciplines. For HR and Accounts roles, a Bachelor's degree, BCom, or MCom is required. Relevant work experience in the field is essential.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be aged between 21 to 43 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,10,000, depending on the grade of the post.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will not involve any written test. Candidates will be selected based on a personal interview.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 170, along with an additional 18% GST portal charge during the application process.

Contract and Tenure

The selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for three years, extendable by five more years based on performance.

For more details, including eligibility and application guidelines, candidates can visit the official website.

Check detailed notification here