MP Metro Invites Applications For Multiple Vacancies With Salaries Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

MP Metro Recruitment 2025: The selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for three years, extendable by five more years based on performance.

MP Metro Recruitment 2025: Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per month.

MP Metro Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has opened recruitment for multiple posts, offering a significant opportunity for aspirants looking to work in the metro sector. The application process began on January 15, 2025, and interested candidates can apply on the official website until February 10, 2025.

MP Metro is offering a total of 28 vacancies across various posts, including Supervisors, Maintainers, HR, Accounts, and more. 

Vacancy Details

         Post Name                                                     Vacancies

  • Supervisor/Signaling & Telecom, Rolling Stock    02
  • Maintainer/Signaling & Telecom, Rolling Stock    03
  • Supervisor/Traction & E&M                                  03
  • Maintainer/Traction & E&M                                  05
  • Supervisor/Track                                                  01
  • Maintainer/Track                                                  07
  • Maintainer/Work                                                  02
  • Assistant Store                                                    02
  • Assistant HR                                                       02
  • Assistant Finance                                                01

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed Class 10/ITI or hold a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electrical, Electronics, or Mechanical disciplines. For HR and Accounts roles, a Bachelor's degree, BCom, or MCom is required. Relevant work experience in the field is essential.

Age Limit: 

Applicants should be aged between 21 to 43 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,10,000, depending on the grade of the post.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will not involve any written test. Candidates will be selected based on a personal interview.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 170, along with an additional 18% GST portal charge during the application process.

Contract and Tenure

The selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for three years, extendable by five more years based on performance.

For more details, including eligibility and application guidelines, candidates can visit the official website.

Check detailed notification here

