Chhattisgarh State Service Main Exam: Option To Edit Application Form Opens

CGPSC main exam application form modification option opens. Exam date soon

The option to edit the application forms of the Chhattisgarh State Service Main Exam has opened today, the state public service commission, CGPSC, has notified. The exam was earlier scheduled from June 18 to 21 and has been postponed due to the Covid situation. New dates for the state services main exam will be announced 15 days in advance, the CGPSC has said.

The option to edit the application forms will remain open till May 27.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held on February 14. The result was declared on March 14.

A total of 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.

The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

A total of 175 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

The Commission has recently concluded the application process for 140 Assistant Professor (Medical) posts. A written exam and an interview will be held for the selection of Assistant Professors, the Commission has said. The exam will be held at Raipur. After selection candidates will be on probation for 3 years.

